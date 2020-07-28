Two more COVID-19 patients die in Assam, toll rises to 88

Two more persons died due to COVID-19 in Assam on Tuesday, pushing the toll to 88, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Both the patients -- a 70-year-old woman and a 50- year-old man -- are from Guwahati, he said.

They were undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Sarma said. Following these deaths, the state's toll rose to 88.

However, six more COVID-19 patients, including a woman police personnel, have lost their lives but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of fatalities caused by COVID-19 as they had other ailments too. The minister further said that an 86-year-old man from Japorigog in Guwahati, having comorbidities, defeated coronavirus and was discharged from the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital after spending 12 days in the ICU.

Sarma also said that the state crossed the eight- lakh-mark in the total number of samples tested for COVID-19 since the first test was conducted on February 7. "My best appreciation for the hard work by Health Dept teams who continue their mission of tracking & tracing those who may be infected by #coronavirus. Today on July 28, our test figures crossed 8 lakh - 802,674 to be precise.

"Well done. Request all to come forward to test," he tweeted. The minister said that the last one lakh tests were conducted in six days, as against 114 days taken to test the samples of the first one lakh people across the state.

Assam has recorded 33,576 cases of COVID-19, of which 13,767 have been detected in Guwahati itself. So far, 25,402 people have recovered, while 8,085 patients are still undergoing treatment.