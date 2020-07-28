PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm

India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 15 lakh mark on Tuesday

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:15pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 338 192 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 110297 52622 1148 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1239 574 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 33576 25402 86 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 43591 29220 269 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 934 599 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 8257 5439 46 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 132275 117507 3881 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 5287 3595 36 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 57991 42421 2372 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 32876 25758 406 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 2285 1224 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 18879 10885 333 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 8803 3805 90 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 107001 40504 2055 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 20894 10724 67 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1327 1067 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 29217 20343 830 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 391440 232277 14165------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2317 1615 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 738 186 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 384 198 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1460 577 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 28107 17374 154 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 3011 1782 47 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 14378 9752 336 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 38636 26094 644 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 579 186 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 227688 166956 3659 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 57142 42909 480 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 4067 2467 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 6587 3720 70 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 73951 44520 1497 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 62964 42022 1449 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 1528516 984516 34180------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 50788 36813 788 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 1483156 and the death toll at 33425. The ministry said that 952743 people have so far recovered from the infection.