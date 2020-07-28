Senior citizen found dead at Noida home, property angle suspected

The body of a 70-year-old woman was found at her home in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Tuesday, with the police suspecting the role of an acquaintance and the issue to be property-related, officials said. Santosh Nain lived alone in the house located in the posh Sector 15 area, and all three of her sons are settled abroad. She was allegedly strangled and the body was found in a bathroom, a senior official said.

The police were alerted in the morning about the incident after which an FIR was lodged and an investigation taken up, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said. "The initial input was about a robbery but the crime scene shows no evidence of it and all items were found at their place. We have got clues that suggest the killer was someone known to the woman," Singh said.

"It also emerged during the probe that the woman had some property here which she had sold recently. She was yet to receive the complete payment of the sale and this could also be related to this," he said. The officer said police were, however, not ruling out any angle and would ensure a comprehensive probe to work out the case.

"Forensic teams and dog squads have also been roped in," he added. An FIR has been lodged against an unidentified person at the local sector 20 police station and further probe is underway, the police said.