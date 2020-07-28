Gujarat: Leopard kills old man

A 64-year-old man was mauled to death by a leopard at his mango farm in Talala taluka of Gir-Somnath district in Gujarat, officials said on Tuesday. The mango farm of the deceased, Laxmidas Sureja, is situated in Virpur village near the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary.

Initially, locals suspected it to be a case of murder, a Forest department release said. "After getting information about a suspected murder on Monday night, police and forest officials reached the spot.

However, investigation revealed that Sureja was killed by a wild animal," it said. The animal was later confirmed to be a leopard.