Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: Man held for job fraud, used LinkedIn, Paytm to con people

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Tuesday arrested a Haryana-based man who is accused of duping people of their money by promising them jobs, officials said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:05 IST
Noida: Man held for job fraud, used LinkedIn, Paytm to con people

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Tuesday arrested a Haryana-based man who is accused of duping people of their money by promising them jobs, officials said. Akshay Walia, a native of Kurukshetra in Haryana, was nabbed by the Cyber Cell of the police, they said He would assure gullible people of getting them jobs and used social networking sites like LinkedIn to target them, the officials said. “Once the target was trapped, he would send them forged documents like a job offer letter and then ask them to make payments to him on e-wallets like Paytm,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said.

He said an engineer had recently approached the Gautam Buddh Nagar police alleging fraud by Walia after which an FIR was lodged at the Phase 2 police station here and the Cyber Cell joined the probe. “The engineer was searching for jobs on LinkedIn where the accused contacted him and promised a job. He then sent him a fake job offer letter and other documents and in return asked him to pay Rs 77,880 via Paytm,” the officer said.

“After some days, the accused went inaccessible and eventually it dawned on the engineer that he had been duped,” he said. As the investigation progressed, Walia was arrested and his two mobile phones were seized. The police have also got his Paytm account frozen which had Rs 1,90,000 in it, Aggarwal said, adding the accused has similarly conned some other people, too.

The officer asked people to be cautious about their online activity and advised them to verify any offers they get from anonymous people..

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Eastman Kodak to get $765 mln U.S. loan to make drug ingredients

Eastman Kodak Co will get a 765 million loan from the U.S. government to produce pharmaceutical ingredients in the country, helping reduce dependency on other countries by strengthening domestic supply chains.The companys shares were tradin...

Iran holds annual Gulf drill amid rising tensions with U.S.

Irans elite Revolutionary Guards launched a military drill in the Gulf on Tuesday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, at a time of high tension between Tehran and Washington.There have been periodic confrontations in the Gulf in...

WRAPUP 1-Rising COVID-19 cases dent U.S. consumer confidence; housing market presses ahead

U.S. consumer confidence fell more than expected in July amid a flare-up in COVID-19 infections across the country, which is threatening the economys recovery from an unprecedented recession caused by the pandemic. The survey from the Confe...

New tiger sightings in Thailand raise conservation hopes

Camera traps in a forest in western Thailand have captured footage of tigers in an area for the first time in four years, a conservationist said, raising hopes over efforts to preserve the species in the Southeast Asian country.The video an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020