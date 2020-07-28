Noida: Man held for job fraud, used LinkedIn, Paytm to con people

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Tuesday arrested a Haryana-based man who is accused of duping people of their money by promising them jobs, officials said. Akshay Walia, a native of Kurukshetra in Haryana, was nabbed by the Cyber Cell of the police, they said He would assure gullible people of getting them jobs and used social networking sites like LinkedIn to target them, the officials said. “Once the target was trapped, he would send them forged documents like a job offer letter and then ask them to make payments to him on e-wallets like Paytm,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said.

He said an engineer had recently approached the Gautam Buddh Nagar police alleging fraud by Walia after which an FIR was lodged at the Phase 2 police station here and the Cyber Cell joined the probe. “The engineer was searching for jobs on LinkedIn where the accused contacted him and promised a job. He then sent him a fake job offer letter and other documents and in return asked him to pay Rs 77,880 via Paytm,” the officer said.

“After some days, the accused went inaccessible and eventually it dawned on the engineer that he had been duped,” he said. As the investigation progressed, Walia was arrested and his two mobile phones were seized. The police have also got his Paytm account frozen which had Rs 1,90,000 in it, Aggarwal said, adding the accused has similarly conned some other people, too.

The officer asked people to be cautious about their online activity and advised them to verify any offers they get from anonymous people..