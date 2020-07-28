11 more die due to COVID-19 in R'than; 1,072 fresh cases recorded

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan rose to 644 on Tuesday as 11 more people succumbed to the disease, while the state's case count climbed to 38,636 with 1,072 fresh infections, a health department official said. Of the latest fatalities, three were reported from Pali, two each from Bharatpur and Jodhpur, one each from Kota, Jaipur and Udaipur. A patient who was from another state also died, the official said.

Jaipur has reported the maximum number of deaths in the state so far at 184, followed by 81 in Jodhpur, 53 in Bharatpur, 38 in Ajmer, 34 in Bikaner, 34 in Kota, 27 in Pali, 23 in Nagaur and 15 in Dholpur. Out of the 1,072 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 200 were detected in Alwar, 134 in Jodhpur, 83 in Jaipur, 98 in Ajmer, 80 in Bikaner, 56 in Barmer, 54 in Bhilwara, 47 in Nagaur, 36 in Churu, 33 in Bharatpur, 29 in Udaipur, 28 in Ganganagar, 24 in Jalore, 22 in Dholpur and 20 in Sikar, among other districts.

While 10,675 patients are under treatment, 26,094 have been discharged. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said in the campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government will pay special attention to reducing the mortality rate and increasing the recovery ratio of patients in the coming days.

He said more than 71 per cent patients in the state are recovering after treatment. The fatality rate in the state has also come down to 1.68 per cent. Sharma said Rajasthan has developed the capacity to conduct 42,540 tests per day.