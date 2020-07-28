Additional fertiliser needed, MP minister tells Centre
Sources close to Patel said the Union minister had given his approval to provide additional fertilisers within a week. Patel also told Mandaviya about the steps taken in the state to prevent black-marketing of fertilisers, they added.PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:23 IST
Madhya Pradesh Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Kamal Patel on Tuesday spoke to Union Minister of State for Fertilisers and Chemicals Mansukh Mandaviya for 1.5 lakh metric ton additional manure due to rise in demand after early arrival of monsoon during Kharif season in the state. Sources close to Patel said the Union minister had given his approval to provide additional fertilisers within a week.
Patel also told Mandaviya about the steps taken in the state to prevent black-marketing of fertilisers, they added. Patel is presently in home isolation in Harda as a precautionary measure after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for coronavirus.
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Mansukh Mandaviya
- Kharif
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Harda
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Official booked in Madhya Pradesh for flouting health norms at wedding
After Madhya Pradesh, BJP looking to demolish Cong govt in Rajasthan: Shiv Sena in Saamna
Six members of family killed during dispute at Maneri village in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district: Police.
Another Congress MLA resigns in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh: CM directs state to organise limited capacity I-Day celebrations amid COVID-19