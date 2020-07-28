Additional fertiliser needed, MP minister tells Centre

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Kamal Patel on Tuesday spoke to Union Minister of State for Fertilisers and Chemicals Mansukh Mandaviya for 1.5 lakh metric ton additional manure due to rise in demand after early arrival of monsoon during Kharif season in the state. Sources close to Patel said the Union minister had given his approval to provide additional fertilisers within a week.

Patel also told Mandaviya about the steps taken in the state to prevent black-marketing of fertilisers, they added. Patel is presently in home isolation in Harda as a precautionary measure after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for coronavirus.