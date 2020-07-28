Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patnaik for running of passenger trains on new Haridaspur- Paradip soon

"As connecting all unconnected districts through Railways is a stated policy, my government invested in equity as sought by Railway, to make this project economically viable," he said. While most work for commissioning of the new line is now completed, running of passenger traffic over this new line, to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Kendrapara district, is required to be finalized now.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:55 IST
Patnaik for running of passenger trains on new Haridaspur- Paradip soon

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaikon on Tuesday sought quick steps by the Centre for running of passenger trains on the new Haridaspur-Paradip railway line in the state at the earliest to fulfill the aspirations of the people. In a letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, the Chief Minister said the railway project has taken extremely long time for commissioning but with continuous monitoring, it has finally come to the commissioning stage.

Stating that the project is being executed through a SPV company in which the Odisha Government, Ministry of Shipping and Indian Railways have similar share in equity, Patnaik said the 82 km new line is connecting Kendrapara district to Railway map for the first time. "As connecting all unconnected districts through Railways is a stated policy, my government invested in equity as sought by Railway, to make this project economically viable," he said.

While most work for commissioning of the new line is now completed, running of passenger traffic over this new line, to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Kendrapara district, is required to be finalized now. "The SPV company, as per requirement, has already recommended to the Ministry of Railways for approval for running passenger trains," he said.

The chief minister said it is important to understand the connectivity needs of people and especially for people of Kendrapara district, who have not seen a passenger train as yet. "This is the reason why Odisha government has waived off all stamp duty, registration fee and also premium on land, along with direct monetary equity support to this railway project," he said.

Noting that railway projects are now getting commissioned faster under Goyals leadership, Patnaik said benefits of rail connectivity will act as a key economic multiplier for people and with his intervention, the same benefit can accrue to the people of Kendrapara. "Threfore, I kindly request you to accord necessary approval and certification as required, so that a passnger train can be flagged off on this new line at the earliest, preferably in the month of August 2020," the chief minister said.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-More players opt out of season as training camps open-reports

New England Patriots linebacker Donta Hightower, safety Patrick Chung and Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman have decided to skip the upcoming NFL season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. media reported on Tuesday. Six players on t...

2,134 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal

As many as 2,134 new COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal today, according to the State Health Department. With 2,134 new cases of coronavirus, the total number of cases stands at 62,964 including 19,493 active cases, 42,022 discharg...

COVID-19: 2,618 cases, 55 deaths on Tue, Pune count over 75k

Pune district reported 2,618 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 75,400, while the death toll increased by 55 to touch 1,792, an official said on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 1,133 are in Pune Municipal Corporation li...

Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led Manipur govt

The Congress in Manipur submitted a notice for a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led coalition government in the state on Tuesday. Congress legislators K Meghachandra and Th Lokeshwar submitted the notice to the Assembly secretary.Mani...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020