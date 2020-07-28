Left Menu
Development News Edition

No death in Delhi's biggest COVID hospital LNJP on Monday: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that no death was recorded in Delhi's biggest Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) COVID Hospital on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 23:18 IST
No death in Delhi's biggest COVID hospital LNJP on Monday: CM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that no death was recorded in Delhi's biggest Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) COVID Hospital on Monday. "No death in our biggest COVID hospital LNJP yesterday," tweeted Kejriwal on Tuesday.

Reacting to this, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said the things started to improve only after Home Minister Amit Shah visited the LNJP hospital. He added that Kejriwal did not visit the hospital when it was collapsing. "But what is your contribution? You didn't even have the courage to visit LNJP when it was collapsing, people dying of COVID and bodies piling up in the morgue... It was only after Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to LNJP that things started to improve. Shah saved Delhi," he said.

Delhi on Tuesday witnessed 1,056 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 1,32,275, said Delhi government in a bulletin. According to the bulletin, 28 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported today, taking the death toll to 3,881 deaths. As many as 1,135 patients were recovered/discharged/migrated taking the total number of such patients to 1,17,507 recovered/discharged.

The active cases dropped to 10,887 on Tuesday as compared to 10,994 on Monday. (ANI)

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Marlins' season 'paused' after more positives

The 2020 season is reportedly on hold for the Miami Marlins. The team is expecting MLB to pause the season for the Marlins for most or all of this week. MLB Network reported the Philadelphia Phillies could also be kept on the sideline for s...

NFL-More players opt out of season as training camps open-reports

New England Patriots linebacker Donta Hightower, safety Patrick Chung and Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman have decided to skip the upcoming NFL season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. media reported on Tuesday. Six players on t...

2,134 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal

As many as 2,134 new COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal today, according to the State Health Department. With 2,134 new cases of coronavirus, the total number of cases stands at 62,964 including 19,493 active cases, 42,022 discharg...

COVID-19: 2,618 cases, 55 deaths on Tue, Pune count over 75k

Pune district reported 2,618 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 75,400, while the death toll increased by 55 to touch 1,792, an official said on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 1,133 are in Pune Municipal Corporation li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020