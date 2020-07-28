Satellite tracking of trains improved efficiency in operations: Railway Board Chairman
Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav on Tuesday said satellite tracking of trains has improved efficiency in train operations amid coronavirus pandemic.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 23:52 IST
Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav on Tuesday said satellite tracking of trains has improved efficiency in train operations amid coronavirus pandemic. "Satellite tracking of trains has improved efficiency in train operations: Around 6,500 locos (electric and diesel) are already equipped with Global Positioning System (GPS), about 6,000 locos to be equipped by December 2021," Ministry of Railways tweeted.
Amid the pandemic, the Railways has increased the freight loading traffic along with the average speed of freight trains. "The freight loading was 3.13 million tonnes on July 27, which is higher than last year for the same date," the Railways stated in a release.
The average speed of freight trains in July is 45.03 kilometre per hour which is around double in comparison to last year for the same month (23.22 kmph). Earlier in the day, Union Minister Piyush Goyal had said that Railways is making strides towards enhanced freight transportation.
"In pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives to make Railways 'Growth Engine of Indian Economy', Indian Railways becomes synonymous to prompt, efficient and economical freight transportation in India," the Railways Minister tweeted. (ANI)
