Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government removes subsequent child policy to make welfare system fairer

The subsequent child policy was introduced in 2012, and places obligations on parents to look for, and return to work earlier if they have an additional child while receiving the main benefit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 29-07-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 09:03 IST
Government removes subsequent child policy to make welfare system fairer
“Removing the subsequent child policy reflects the Government’s commitment to supporting the wellbeing of New Zealanders and enabling everyone who is able to be earning, learning, caring or volunteering,” Carmel Sepuloni said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Government has taken further steps to put children first as part of its welfare overhaul, by starting work to remove the subsequent child policy from the Social Security Act 2018, Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni announced today.

The subsequent child policy was introduced in 2012, and places obligations on parents to look for, and return to work earlier if they have an additional child while receiving the main benefit.

"Removing the punitive policy builds on the Government's work to make our welfare system fairer such as the removal of Section 192 – a harmful sanction that penalised sole parents and their children, a $25 increase in main benefits, increased abatement threshold and the indexation of benefits to wage increases for the first time in New Zealand's history," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"By removing this policy, parents will have more flexibility to spend more time with their children in the first 1,000 days of their life, which is a critical time period for a child's long-term development. It will also improve equity and simplicity in the welfare system and reduce stress in families.

"For those parents who do want to work earlier, they will still have access to employment support and be supported to transition into the workforce.

"This legislative change is planned to come into effect in November 2021. This allows time for legislation to be passed and for the systematic change to be implemented.

"The Welfare Expert Advisory Group recommended removing some obligations and sanctions, including the subsequent child policy and as part of the Confidence and Supply Agreement with the Greens, the Government committed to overhauling the welfare system and removing excessive sanctions.

"Removing the subsequent child policy reflects the Government's commitment to supporting the wellbeing of New Zealanders and enabling everyone who is able to be earning, learning, caring or volunteering," Carmel Sepuloni said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

CSIO, AMESYS INDIA develop microorganism decontamination box

Chandigarh India, July 29 Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation CSIO along with AMESYS INDIA has developed Suraksha, a microorganism decontamination box. Both UVC light and heat are used in the box a...

Global airlines less hopeful on COVID-19 recovery

Global airlines cut their coronavirus recovery forecast on Tuesday, saying it would take until 2024 - a year longer than previously expected - for passenger traffic to return to pre-crisis levels. In an update on the pandemics crippling imp...

Government removes subsequent child policy to make welfare system fairer

The Government has taken further steps to put children first as part of its welfare overhaul, by starting work to remove the subsequent child policy from the Social Security Act 2018, Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni announce...

Frazier leads Pirates to comeback win over Brewers

Adam Fraziers tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning Tuesday lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-6 win over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. Fraziers first homer of the season came off Bobby Wahl 0-1 after Cole Tucker led off the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020