Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Scrapped notes of Rs 4.76 crore face value seized, 2 held

However, key accused, Idrish Hayat, managed to escape during the operation, it said. Based on a specific tip-off that some persons were involved in illegal transactions of scrapped notes, the Godhra SOG first raided a place near Med Circle and recovered five bundles of such notes of Rs 1,000 denomination from Chhota, it said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-07-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 12:02 IST
Guj: Scrapped notes of Rs 4.76 crore face value seized, 2 held
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Demonetised currency notes with the face value of Rs 4.76 crore were recovered in Godhra town of Gujarat and two persons were held in this connection, police said on Wednesday. The duo was apprehended following a raid conducted by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Godhra police on Tuesday night, a statement issued by the state Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) said.

The ATS had given a tip-off about it. During the raid, the police nabbed Zuber Hayat and Farookh Chhota. However, key accused, Idrish Hayat, managed to escape during the operation, it said.

Based on a specific tip-off that some persons were involved in illegal transactions of scrapped notes, the Godhra SOG first raided a place near Med Circle and recovered five bundles of such notes of Rs 1,000 denomination from Chhota, it said. After his interrogation, the SOG team reached Dhantya Plot area of Godhra and found several bundles of old currency notes hidden in a car and a house owned by Idrish Hayat and his son Zuber.

While Idrish managed to flee from the spot, his son was nabbed by the police, the ATS said. Police have collectively recovered 9,312 notes of Rs 1,000 and 76,739 notes of Rs 500 denomination, with the total face value of Rs 4,76,81,500.

"Idrish Hayat is already facing similar charges and he is absconding since the last two years in a previous case. The Godhra SOG will conduct further probe about what the accused planned to do with these notes, which were scrapped by the government in 2016," Panchmahal Superintendent of Police, Leena Patil, said..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Most citizens still wary of travel in trains, visiting multiplexes: Local Circles

As the government considers reopening of gymnasiums, movie theatres, international air travel and metro or local trains when COVID-19 Unlock 2.0 ends on July 31, most citizens interviewed in a recent survey remain cautious. Only 6 per cent ...

Heathrow tells UK: do passenger testing or lose 'quarantine roulette'

Heathrow Airport, Europes busiest airport, called on Britain to urgently introduce a passenger testing regime, warning that without one it would lose a game of global quarantine roulette coronavirus stalled aviation.The worst public health ...

COVID-19: Raj Guv cancels 'at home' event on Independence Day

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has cancelled this years at home event on Independence Day due to COVID-19 pandemic. A press statement issued by the Raj Bhawan quoting Mishra said the Governor was concerned about the rise in coronavirus ca...

Brazil's COVID-19 case tally up 40,000 in past day, death toll over 900

Brasilia Brazil, July 29 SputnikANI Brazil has confirmed over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases while more than 900 people have died from the disease in the past 24 hours, the countrys health ministry said in a statement. The ministry said the case...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020