Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 in Raj Bhavan: TN Guv isolates himself for a week

However, the Governor is "fit and healthy", the Raj Bhavan communique said on Wednesday and indicated the move on isolation was a precautionary exercise. "As a precautionary measure to last week COVID-19 cases, thirty eight persons of Raj Bhavan, Chennai, were tested for COVID-19.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-07-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 12:14 IST
COVID-19 in Raj Bhavan: TN Guv isolates himself for a week

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit isolated himself for a week based on doctor's advise, as three more people in the Raj Bhavan here have tested positive for COVID-19. However, the Governor is "fit and healthy", the Raj Bhavan communique said on Wednesday and indicated the move on isolation was a precautionary exercise.

"As a precautionary measure to last week COVID-19 cases, thirty eight persons of Raj Bhavan, Chennai, were tested for COVID-19. Out of them, thirty five persons are found to be negative and only three persons tested positive. Three members, who are tested positive have been shifted to hospital by the Health Department and undergoing treatment," the release explained.

On Tuesday, Raj Bhavan Medical Officer carried out regular health checkup of the Governor and found him "fit and healthy." "However, the doctor has advised him seven days isolation," the communique further said. Following this, the Governor has kept himself in isolation and the Raj Bhavan is closely monitoring the situation, it said.

Eighty four security and fire services personnel deployed at the Raj Bhavan had tested positive for COVID-19, but none of them came into contact with the Governor or senior officials, the government had said on Thursday..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Civil rights icon Lewis to lie in repose at Georgia Capitol

John Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia capitol in his hometown of Atlanta in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he is buried. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects to Lewis ...

New French Europe minister: Brexit deal possible but not "at any price"

France will continue to take a tough line on defending the rights of French fishermen in Brexit talks but a deal with the United Kingdom is still possible, Frances new European affairs minister Clement Beaune said on Wednesday.We will not a...

Philippines takes 'major step' toward using nuclear power

The Philippines has taken a big step towards tapping nuclear power, its energy minister said on Wednesday, after President Rodrigo Duterte created an inter-agency panel to study the adoption of a national nuclear energy policy.As power dema...

Pitching-thin Braves turn to ace to stop skid

With the Atlanta Braves rotation down three arms, the importance of staff ace Mike Soroka becomes even more magnified as the club looks to avoid a third straight loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The right-handed Soroka spun six scoreless inn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020