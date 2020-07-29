Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crime against women: Students in Tripura launch online campaign

A group of university and college students in Tripura have started an online campaign to stop 'crime against women' demanding fast disposal of such cases and exemplary punishment of the accused persons. The posts by her group are going viral across social media in the state "We want fast disposal of the rape cases and exemplary punishment of the rapists.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 29-07-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 14:46 IST
Crime against women: Students in Tripura launch online campaign

A group of university and college students in Tripura have started an online campaign to stop 'crime against women' demanding fast disposal of such cases and exemplary punishment of the accused persons. Asmira Debbarma, a student of political science in Tripura University has formed an 'SMS' (Stand against rape) group and at least 25 other students have joined the group.

The group has appealed to all sections of people to stand bravely against the incidents of rape and put up posters in social media Facebook, WhatsApp to stop violence against women. The posts by her group are going viral across social media in the state "We want fast disposal of the rape cases and exemplary punishment of the rapists. We want they should be hanged till death. Three incidents of heinous crimes have recently happened in Khowai district which are intolerable", Debbarma told reporters on Tuesday.

A 17-year old girl was allegedly raped by five men in a forest in Khowai district on July 21. According to FIR, the girl was waiting for an autorickshaw to return home at Teliamura, when a man offered her a lift. Four others were hiding inside the vehicle, who forcibly took her to a jungle and raped her. In a second incident, a 30-year-old housewife filed an FIR stating that a 21-year old youth had molested and raped her in the same district.

However, during investigation police found that a 7- year-old girl of the same household was also abused by the accused. A case was registered and the accused was arrested. Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar said almost all the accused persons were arrested shortly after the complaints were received.

Tripura Commission for Women Chairperson Barnali Goswami condemned all three incidents and said, "We can't accept these incidents. We are trying to reduce crime to zero but despite police action, some criminals are continuing these incidents. Four persons involved with the case were arrested." "...We think women irrespective of political affiliations should be united when it is a matter of crime against women", she said. However, Debbarma said, "All the accused were not arrested till now. One rapist is still absconding. We want police should immediately arrest the absconding rapist".

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Respecting and accepting people from other regions is key to national integrity: Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju Wednesday underlined the importance of integration for empowerment of people from the northeast, and said respecting and accepting those from other regions is the key to national integrity. Addressing a Nationa...

Don't see an early end to the 'new normal', yet the show must go on: Apollo Tyres CMD

Stating that the uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic will continue, Apollo Tyres Chairman and Managing Director Onkar S Kanwar has said he doesnt see an early end to the new normal. In view of a bleak global, Indian and European out...

COVID-19: UK signs deal for 60 million vaccine doses

The British government has signed a deal with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur for 60 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine that could start to be rolled out in the first half of next year. Britains GSK and Frances Sanofi have ...

Dr Reddy's net profit falls 13 pc to Rs 579 cr in June quarter

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Wednesday reported 13 per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 579 crore against during the April to June quarter compared to Rs 663 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue went up 15 per cent at Rs 4,418 crore as a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020