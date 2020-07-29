City civic body to conduct rapid antigen tests

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will conduct rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 suspects in all its boroughs from Thursday, an official of the civic body's health department said. KMC's facilities are capable of conducting at least 10 swab samples at one go and the results of the rapid antigen tests will be available within 30 minutes, he said.

The tests will be conducted in all the 16 boroughs of KMC which will help around 8,000 inhabitants there to take the tests to be done under the supervision of the ward coordinators, the official said. "We will start conducting the coronavirus tests in all boroughs. Tomorrow tests will be conducted in ward number 82 (parts of Chetla). There are 10 wards in each borough and in every ward there will be 50 kits to conduct the random tests," he said.

When contacted KMC administrator and in-charge of health, Atin Ghosh said the tests will help KMC understand the health conditions of the people. "If someone tests positive for the virus, necessary steps will be taken," he said.