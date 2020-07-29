Left Menu
Elderly man kills wife, hangs self; cops suspect suicide pact

In what appears to be a suicide pact in view of a prolonged illness, an elderly man killed his wife before hanging himself at their house here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. As per preliminary probe, Avinash strangled his wife and later hanged himself from the ceiling with a stole. A case of accidental death has been registered..

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-07-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 15:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In what appears to be a suicide pact in view of a prolonged illness, an elderly man killed his wife before hanging himself at their house here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The couple, in their late 60s, had left behind a suicide note stating they are ending their lives due to a long term illness, an Alankar police station officer said.

The incident came to light on Monday afternoon after a woman visited the flat of the deceased Avinash Gore and Vaishali Gore in Karrvenagar area to deliver their lunch, he said. As per preliminary probe, Avinash strangled his wife and later hanged himself from the ceiling with a stole.

A case of accidental death has been registered..

