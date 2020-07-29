Rains bring relief from sultry weather in Delhi
Parts of east, south and central districts of the city reported heavy rains for a brief period. The India Meteorological Department had earlier predicted moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday. The heavy rainfall can cause waterlogging in low-lying areas, and roads, leading to disruption of traffic flow and municipal services such as water supply and electricity, it said in an advisory.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 15:48 IST
A fresh spell of rains lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday, bringing relief from sultry weather. Parts of east, south and central districts of the city reported heavy rains for a brief period. The India Meteorological Department had earlier predicted moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday. The heavy rainfall can cause waterlogging in low-lying areas, and roads, leading to disruption of traffic flow and municipal services such as water supply and electricity, it said in an advisory. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said, "The monsoon trough will be close to Delhi-NCR from Tuesday evening to Thursday." "During this period, southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will reach Haryana, Delhi-NCR, west Uttar Pradesh and northeast Rajasthan," he said. Under the influence of these systems, heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur over these areas, he added. PTI GVS DPB
