Bhopal's COVID-19 count reaches 6,108 with 246 new cases

Bhopal on Wednesday reported 246 new COVID-19 cases, informed the Madhya Pradesh State Health Department. With this new spike, Bhopal's coronavirus count has surged to 6,108.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has a total of 8,044 active cases, as of Wednesday. Meanwhile, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the national recovery rate of coronavirus has improved to 64.51 per cent.

He further stated that out of the total cases, so far 9,88,029 people have been cured. The Union Minister informed that the total count of active cases in the country stands at 5,09,447 and "we are fighting and winning!" he added.

This information was shared by the Minister on Twitter. (ANI)