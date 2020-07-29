Severe waterlogging in Kochi due to heavy rains

Parts of Kochi witnessed severe water logging on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall in the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert (extremely heavy) rain alert for the Idukki district for Wednesday. An orange alert (very heavy rain) was issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts, and a yellow alert had been issued for all other districts.

For July 30, an orange alert was issued in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts and a yellow alert was issued in Alappuzha Kottayam Ernakulam Thrissur and Palakkad districts "Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Kerala and Mahe today," the IMD tweeted on Wednesday. (ANI)