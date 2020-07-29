Left Menu
1,035 new COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,33,310; death toll mounts to 3,907

Delhi recorded 1,035 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.33 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,907, authorities said. The death toll due to the infection has risen to 3,907, and the total number of cases stands at 1,33,310, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 18:43 IST
Delhi recorded 1,035 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.33 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,907, authorities said. On Monday, the daily cases count had dipped to 613, the lowest in two months. It was 1,056 on Tuesday.

Twenty-six more fatalities have been recorded in the city, the Delhi Health department bulletin said on Wednesday. The death toll due to the infection has risen to 3,907, and the total number of cases stands at 1,33,310, it said. The number of active cases is 10,770, down from 10,887 the previous day.  On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 new cases.

