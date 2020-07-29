Left Menu
Public Works DG Vukela placed on precautionary suspension

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille in a statement on Wednesday confirmed the suspension.

29-07-2020
“In order to protect the integrity of the process, no further comment will be made to the media until the process has been concluded,” De Lille said. Image Credit: Twitter(@PatriciaDeLille)

Director General at the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, Advocate Sam Vukela, has been placed on precautionary suspension with effect from today.

This is pending the finalisation of the disciplinary processes instituted against Vukela.

"I confirm that I placed the Director-General of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), Advocate Sam Vukela, on precautionary suspension effective as of today pending the finalisation of the disciplinary processes instituted against the DG.

"This action follows from a minute I received from President Cyril Ramaphosa on 17 March 2020 to inform me of his decision to delegate his powers to the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure to initiate disciplinary processes against the Director-General, Adv Sam Vukela," Minister de Lille said.

The Director General's suspension follows reports received into two investigations:

- A report by Price WaterHouse Coopers (PWC), which investigated allegations of irregularities related to the provision of moveable infrastructure for official funerals; and

- A report by the Public Service Commission, which investigated allegations of irregular appointments within the Senior Management Service of the department.

"I sought legal advice and assistance to start the process as directed in the minute of the President. An internal disciplinary process that will be chaired by a senior advocate will be convened in due course.

"In order to protect the integrity of the process, no further comment will be made to the media until the process has been concluded," De Lille said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

