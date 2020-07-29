J-K: Army porter killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Uri sector
An Army porter was killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan on Wednesday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla by firing mortars and other weapons, according to Chinar Corps, Indian Army.ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-07-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 19:20 IST
An Army porter was killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan on Wednesday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla by firing mortars and other weapons, according to Chinar Corps, Indian Army. The ceasefire violation began in the afternoon in the Uri sector, in which the Army porter suffered injuries and later died.
"Pakistan initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) today afternoon along the LoC in Uri Sector, #Baramulla by firing Mortars and other weapons. One Army porter, who was injured in CFV, succumbed to injuries. Befitting response was given," Chinar Corps tweeted. The Indian Army strongly retaliated to the unprovoked ceasefire violation. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Army
- Pakistan
- Uri
- Line of Control
- Baramulla
ALSO READ
Over 800,000 children to be vaccinated against polio in Pakistan
Pakistan's coronavirus cases reach 255,769
Pakistan need to give Fawad Alam a second chance to revive his Test career: Ramiz Raja
Pakistani film, labelled 'blasphemous' by religious outfit, cleared for release
Pakistan opener Masood says England still a strong side despite defeat to West Indies