Kejriwal asks AAP UP unit to help people in fight against COVID: Sanjay Singh

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked members of AAP's Uttar Pradesh unit to reach out to each and every village in the state and help the people in their fight against COVID-19, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said

In a video conference, Kejriwal asked all party district presidents and state executive members to distribute oximeters in villages and provide all possible help to people in their fight against COVID, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Singh said

"During coronavirus crisis, Kejriwal has asked AAP's UP unit to provide all possible help to the people in their fight against the infection," he said in a statement.