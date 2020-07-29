Raj Niwas staff tests positive for COVID-19

A staff of the Raj Niwas here tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Wednesday. The staff is a clerk at the Raj Niwas, the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, they said.

Following this, the administration has decided to test all those working there, official sources said. The tests will be conducted over the next two-three days, they said, adding that around 20-25 people are working in the Raj Niwas.

So far, 390 cases have been detected in the Union Territory. There are 193 active cases at present, 196 patients have recovered and one died..