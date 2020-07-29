Licenses granted in Haryana to over 1,000 private security agencies

Licenses have been granted in Haryana to over 1,000 private security agencies so far, which will help in fulfilling the growing demand for security guards in the state, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. Besides, licenses have also been issued to eight private security training institutes, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk, said.

Virk, who also holds the charge of controlling authority to grant licenses to private security agencies, said the objective of the Private Security Agencies Regulation Act (PSARA), 2009, was to fulfil the growing demand for private security guards in the country in a regulated manner, and also to provide avenues of employment to the youth. Moreover, a database of private security workforce in the state is also maintained and police uses them as a force multiplier to maintain public order in the state, he said, as per a statement. Giving further details of the status of grant of licenses, Virk informed that the licenses were granted after due verification of character and antecedents of applicant under a transparent process. A checklist of all documents for private security agencies and training institutes had been uploaded on the website of Haryana Police. The licence is issued for a period of five years and can be renewed after adopting the procedure of renewal, he said.

He further said that the application formalities for grant of a new licence or renewal of a licence are being further simplified and information in this regard will be given to people soon. Virk said that as per the provision mentioned in the Act, private agencies must follow the dress code as private guards cannot wear a uniform similar to that of police and armed forces.