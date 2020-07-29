Left Menu
J-K's Kathua district to observe weekend lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread

"Based on extensive consultation with chief medical officer, Kathua, epidemiologist and other health professionals, it has been observed that strict social distancing norms during the weekdays and strict lockdown during weekends need to be followed to prevent any further spike in the COVID-19 cases," it said.

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Wednesday ordered a complete lockdown from 5 pm on Fridays to 6 am on Mondays, effective from July 31, till further orders to curb the spread of COVID-19, officials said. This is the second district after Jammu to announce a weekend lockdown.

The order was issued by Kathua District Magistrate O P Bhagat, they added. "There shall be complete restriction on movement of individuals, vehicles and all activities within the jurisdiction of district Kathua, except the movement for emergency medical requirements, from 5 pm on all Fridays till 6 am on all Mondays, beginning from the Friday falling on July," the order stated.

"Based on extensive consultation with chief medical officer, Kathua, epidemiologist and other health professionals, it has been observed that strict social distancing norms during the weekdays and strict lockdown during weekends need to be followed to prevent any further spike in the COVID-19 cases," it said. The order also contains certain directions stating that only local chemists, milk, curd and cheese sale counters, and vegetable and fruit sale points shall remain open for community needs.

Movement of government employees of essential services and other such departments, as required by the government, will be permitted on production of ID proofs, it said. "No curfew pass etc., shall be issued and there shall be no restriction on the movement of goods carriers/oil/LPG tankers," it stated further.

"Any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code and other relevant provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005," the order added..

