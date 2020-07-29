Ambassador of India presents letter of credentials to WTO Director-General
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 20:17 IST
Mr Brajendra Navnit, Ambassador & Permanent Representative of India to the World Trade Organization presented his letter of Credentials to Mr Roberto Azevedo, Director-General, WTO on 28 July 2020. Director-General, WTO welcomed Ambassador Brajendra Navnit and underlined India's important role in the WTO.
(With Inputs from PIB)
