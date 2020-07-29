Left Menu
Will fight it out, says arrested DU professor Hany Babu's wife

Writer Arundhati Roy, the Federation of Central Universities Teachers' Association, the Jamia Teachers’ Solidarity Association and Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) also came out in support of Babu and slammed his arrest. In a statement, Roy alleged it is a manifestation of an understanding that the “anti-capitalist” politics that these activists represent poses the clearest threat to this government’s policies.

Delhi University Professor Hany Babu's wife Jenny Rowena Wednesday said they will not be broken by his arrest and will fight the case in court, a day after he was taken in custody by the NIA in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case. Rowena, who teaches at Delhi University's Miranda House, learnt about her husband's arrest around 5.30 pm on Tuesday. The NIA has accused Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil (54), an associate professor in the Department of English, of propagating Naxal activities and Maoist ideology and being a "co-conspirator" in the Elgar Parishad case.

Babu is also a member of The Committee for the Defence and Release of GN Saibaba, a former DU professor serving life sentence over charges of having Maoist links. "They were asking him (Babu) about his role in the defence committee,” Rowena told PTI over phone. “They also found in his computer a file which they said is highly incriminating... He was sitting with such a file on his computer for them? They are cooking up this fabricated story. They are using that file only to link him to Maoists," she alleged. The case relates to an Elgar Parishad event of December 31, 2017, organised by the Kabir Kala Manch at Shaniwarwada in Pune, where alleged provocative speeches were made, promoting enmity between various caste groups and leading to violence resulting in loss of life and property and statewide agitation in Maharashtra, an NIA official had said Tuesday. The Pune Police had in September last year conducted a raid on Babu's house and seized his laptop and some books.

"It is evident that this is yet another attempt to muzzle academic freedom,” it alleged in a statement. The risk of catching COVID-19 infection during his incarceration is a real possibility, the statement said, expressing hope the judiciary would set Babu free. The Jamia Teachers’ Solidarity Association called Babu's arrest "a blatant silencing of dissent". The JNUSU appealed to students, academics and all progressive sections of the citizenry to stand together in solidarity with Babu.

