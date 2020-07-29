Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland Assembly Monsoon session deferred after 6 staffers test positive for COVID-19

The one-day Monsoon session of the Nagaland Assembly has been deferred from July 30 to August 13 after six staffers of its secretariat tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. COVID-19 test was made mandatory for legislators, assembly secretariat staff and all those attending the one-day session.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:06 IST
Nagaland Assembly Monsoon session deferred after 6 staffers test positive for COVID-19
Parliament House. [File Photo] Image Credit: ANI

The one-day Monsoon session of the Nagaland Assembly has been deferred from July 30 to August 13 after six staffers of its secretariat tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Certain unforeseen developments have emerged prompting the deferment of the sixth session of the 13th NLA scheduled for Thursday, July 30, at 9.30 am, the Assembly's Commissioner and Secretary P J Antony said.

The governor has indicated August 13 for the deferred sitting of the Assembly, he said. Six staffers of the Assembly tested positive for COVID-19 during the day.

Following the detection of these cases, the Kohima District Task Force ordered sealing of the Assembly office for 48 hours with immediate effect. Kohima's Deputy Commissioner Thejawelie Gregory, who is also the chairman of the DTF, in a letter to the state Home Secretary informed about the decision that was taken at an emergency meeting.

Gregory said that fumigation and disinfection of the Assembly secretariat premises is being undertaken, following all health safety measures and procedures. Besides, MLA Mhathung Yanthan, who is also the advisor for Horticulture, was also found to be COVID-19 positive during the day, as also his driver and bodyguard.

Further, MLA R Khing, who is also the advisor for Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, said he underwent COVID-19 test as per the protocol for the Assembly session and the report was negative, but two of his support staff was found to be infected. COVID-19 test was made mandatory for legislators, assembly secretariat staff and all those attending the one-day session.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

India's new National Education Policy unveiled, HRD Ministry back as Education Ministry

Teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue or regional language, lowering the stakes of board exams, a single regulator for higher education institutions except for law and medical colleges and common entrance tests for universities are part o...

WTO set to skip naming acting chief after U.S. push caused deadlock

World Trade Organization members are likely to refrain from appointing an interim director-general to succeed Roberto Azevedo when he steps down at the end of August, two sources following the process said on Wednesday, after Washingtons in...

Astros acquire RHP Velazquez from Orioles

The Houston Astros acquired right-hander Hector Velazquez from the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later. Velazquez joined Baltimore via a waiver claim in March. He was not on the Orioles Opening Day rost...

Pak govt gets two FATF-related bills passed through National Assembly amid opposition protest

The Pakistan government on Wednesday managed to get two Financial Action Task Force FATF related bills passed by the National Assembly despite disruption in the House due to vociferous protest by the Opposition parties. Adviser to the Prime...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020