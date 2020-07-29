Major drug racket busted in Guwahati, 5 arrested

A drug racket was busted and at least five persons, including two women, were arrested by the Guwahati Police, which seized over Rs 76.6 lakh in cash and narcotic substances in one of the major operations in recent times, officials said on Wednesday. The operation by Crime Branch sleuths began on Tuesday evening and continued till Wednesday afternoon, they said.

The arrests were made from two different locations in the city. In the operation in Solapara area on Tuesday, the cash that was suspected to be utilised in financing of illicit traffic of drugs was seized and three persons arrested, police said.

They were identified as Sangita Rani Laishangbam (55), Sam Laithangbam (53) and Thangkhosat (32), all of whom are from Manipur, an Assam Police spokesperson said. Based on the information provided by Laishambam, two more persons -- Asadul Hoque (35) and Joynam Khatoon -- were arrested from the Bharalumukh area on Wednesday, he said.

From the duo, police seized Rs 2.58 lakh in cash, 23 gram brown sugar, two scooters, gold jewellery and some documents, the spokesperson said. Tuesday's raid was carried out at the apartment of Laishangbam, who was arrested earlier also in Guwahati for alleged possession of narcotic substances and was constantly in touch with known drug peddlers, police said.