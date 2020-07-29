Left Menu
No Rajasthan MLAs staying on our premises: 2 Manesar hotels inform SOG

Two hotels in Haryana's Manesar have informed the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG), which is probing the alleged horse-trading case that no MLAs were staying on their premises.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 29-07-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 23:12 IST
Photo from Rajasthan SOG's visit to the resort in Manesar on July 17.. Image Credit: ANI

Two hotels in Haryana's Manesar have informed the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG), which is probing the alleged horse-trading case that no MLAs were staying on their premises. "Best Western Resort in Manesar, Gurugram was served a notice on 23rd July. The hotel administration informed that it is a COVID centre and no MLAs are staying there," SOG said in a press release.

"Similarly, information was sought from the administration of Heritage Village Hotel in Manesar, Gurugram. They also informed that no MLAs are staying there," SOG said. Last week, the Rajasthan Police SOG said that its DSP Kamal Singh, who was sent to Manesar to get records in connection with the purported audio-tapes related to the alleged horse-trading, was stopped by the Haryana Police.

It also said that manager of the resort in Manesar was later called to the police naka, where Singh was stopped, and the letter seeking records for investigation was given to him there. "DSP Kamal Singh was sent to ITC Grand Bharat and Best Western Resort Country Club, Manesar to get records. The letter was given to ITC Grand Bharat's Manager at the hotel but while going to Best Western Resort Country Club, DSP was stopped by police at Naka 1.5 km from the hotel," the SOG said.

"Singh spoke with the manager of the Best Western Country Club Resort and told him that he has been stopped by the Haryana Police. The manager was called to the Police Naka and the letter seeking records for investigation was given to him at the naka," SOG added. Earlier on July 17, SOG came to visit the resort where former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot camp Congress MLAs are staying in the resort at Manesar in Haryana.

Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi complained to the SOG about the purported audiotapes, which the Congress alleged, had conversations about an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government. The police subsequently registered FIRs. Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani, who are among accused in the matter, refused to give their voice samples for further investigation.

Gajendra Singh and Bhanwarlal Sharma were also named in the FIR. "There were two complaints from Mahesh Joshi (Congress leader), it is with respect to the audio that went viral yesterday. We registered two FIRs under Section 124A and 120B. The veracity of clip is to be investigated," Ashoke Rathore, ADG SOG had told. (ANI)

