J-K administration extends 2G mobile Internet services up to August 19

In an order issued by Principal Secretary of Home Department Shaleen Kabra, it said the Internet speed on mobile phones will be restricted to 2G only as there is an apprehension of rise in "anti-national activities" in the coming weeks on the competition of one year of constitutional changes with regard to Jammu and Kashmir. Only postpaid SIM card holders shall be provided with access to the Internet, it said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-07-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 23:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday ordered the continuance of 2G mobile data services in the union territory till August 19 even as there has been a growing demand from people for the restoration of high-speed 4G Internet. In an order issued by Principal Secretary of Home Department Shaleen Kabra, it said the Internet speed on mobile phones will be restricted to 2G only as there is an apprehension of rise in "anti-national activities" in the coming weeks on the competition of one year of constitutional changes with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.

Only postpaid SIM card holders shall be provided with access to the Internet, it said. Such access shall not be made available on prepaid SIM cards unless verified as per the norms applicable for postpaid connections, according to the order. Fixed-line Internet connectivity with mac-binding shall be available, it added.

The order said the directions shall be effective immediately and remain in force up to August 19. On August 5 last year, the central government announced nullification of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of the state into Union Territories.

