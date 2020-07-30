Five more COVID-19 fatalities push Jharkhand death toll to 99

Jharkhand reported five more COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the death toll in the state to 99, a health department bulletin said. A total of 226 fresh cases increased the coronavirus tally in Jharkhand to 9,894, including 5,734 active cases, according to the bulletin.

The deaths were reported from Ranchi (three), Hazaribag (one) and Deoghar (one) districts. Altogether 4,061 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

The state's mortality rate is one per cent, while the recovery rate is 41.04 per cent, it added.