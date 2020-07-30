North Delhi mayor meets Gadkari, seeks direct transfer of central road fund to civic body

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Wednesday met Union minister Nitin Gadkari, seeking Central Road Fund (CRF) for the civic body, authorities said. The mayor said the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has been assigned the upgrading and improvement work of roads having a right of way (ROS) of less than 60 feet, under its jurisdiction in approved colonies, resettlement colonies, regularised colonies, and urban and rural villages.

Prakash met the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and demanded that the share of the NDMC be given "directly to the corporation" under the Central Road Fund, the NDMC said in a statement. "Due to paucity of funds, the NDMC is not able to take up the improvement works on these roads. Earlier, funds were allocated to the NDMC by the Delhi government under the transport sector and Central Road Fund through Delhi's share for improvement of roads," it said.

However, for the last many years "no fund is being allocated" under CRF and transport sector by the city government, the NDMC alleged. "There is urgent requirement of Rs 200 crore under the CRF which may please be allocated to the NDMC for improvement of roads from Delhi share," the mayor was quoted as saying in the statement.