Andhra Pradesh: Week-long lockdown in Machilipatnam division from Aug 3

With rising number of COVID-19 cases, a week-long lockdown from August 3 to August 9 has been announced in Machilipatnam town and Machilipatnam rural Mandal of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-07-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 10:57 IST
Minister for Transport and I&PR, and MLA from Machilipatnam Assembly constituency, Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani). . Image Credit: ANI

With rising number of COVID-19 cases, a week-long lockdown from August 3 to August 9 has been announced in Machilipatnam town and Machilipatnam rural Mandal of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Minister for Transport and I&PR, and MLA from Machilipatnam Assembly constituency, Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) who chaired a task force committee meeting held on Wednesday, informed the media about the lockdown.

"The committee expressed concern about the alarming rate of increase of corona cases. The committee has decided to impose lockdown for one week, from coming Monday to Sunday, 3rd to 9th August. In order to give people a chance to make arrangements, the announcement has been made in advance," said the Minister. According to Venkataramaiah, shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to function in the area from 6 am to 9 am. Other than that, all shops will be totally shut. "Citizens of the area have been advised to not leave their houses except for medical emergencies. If people are found violating the guidelines, police will take strict action against them. Wearing a mask is a must for anyone leaving their homes," he added.

The minister further informed that all kinds of transport will be prohibited from entering and leaving the Mandal. However, he said that agriculture works will be given relaxation, but farmers and labour are advised to use masks and gloves.

Venkataramaiah also appealed to the Hindus and Muslims of the area to celebrate Friday of Sawan month and Eid in an as simple way as possible. He also informed the media that Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of the area will speak to the clerics of mosques to make public announcements of how to observe Eid ul-Adha. (ANI)

