Man dies in wall collapse from rains in Kerala,minor landslips reported

Kozhikode/Kannur, July 30 (PTI)A 62-year-old man died after a huge compound wall near his house collapsed and fell on him in Kannur on Wednesday as heavy rains continued to lash northern districts in the state. Hamsa was trying to remove the rain water behind his house when the massive compound wall, wet due to rainfall in the area, fell on him.

Fireforce and police toiled for hours to pull out the man from the debris, but he died on the way to hospital, police sources said. In Kozhikode, minor landslidesand house collapse have been reported following rains and strong winds in the hilly terrains of Pulparamala in the district.

Crop damage hasalso been reported in the vicinity where soil eroded from the hillock. Kuttyadi grama panchayat president, Anamma George, said seven families in the area have been relocated to safer areas and arrangements are underway to shift more people to safe zones.

The revenue department sources said a team from the Village Office has been to the place to inspect the devastation caused and to report on rescue and relief operations. There have been incessant rains in the area since Wednesday evening and minor landslides were witnessed in Kavilampara panchayat also.

The Indian Meteorological department (IMD) issued orange alerts for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Thursday. Consequent to the continuous downpour, the Thottilpalam and Kuttyadi rivers have been overflowing since Wednesday midnight, sources said.

The Janakikadu thuruthu near Kavilampara has been cut off from the mainland, they added..