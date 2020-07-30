Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prices of sacrificial goats for Bakrid hit amid pandemic

Animal traders in Rajouri say they are unable to sell goats at viable prices, resulting in heavy losses for them this year during Bakr id, due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-07-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 14:32 IST
Prices of sacrificial goats for Bakrid hit amid pandemic
Ashfaq Ahmed speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Animal traders in Rajouri say they are unable to sell goats at viable prices, resulting in heavy losses for them this year during Bakr id, due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic. The Bakra mandi in Rajouri wore a deserted look on Thursday as sellers lined up their animals but without any prospective buyers.

Few buyers have turned up this year to buy goats for the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festivities in the southern Kashmiri town, due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic. "We are unable to realise the due price of each animal to give us any margin of viable profit," said one trader while talking to ANI.

Another trader Ashfaq Ahmed said that the people from his village who make a living by selling these animals have run into losses this year. Pointing at one of his goats, "Last year I would sell this same goat for around Rs 60,000. Now I can barely manage to get Rs 20,000 out of it."

Another trader said that they had wait an entire year to raise the sacrificial animals with a lot of care, to be sold on this day. "We rear these animals with a lot of care and attention only to realise their full potential to make a sale on this day. We put in a lot of effort in transporting them here. But this year due to the pandemic, we are still sitting here without any customer," he concluded. Like the rest of the country, the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir have been hit by the corona virus pandemic. According to official numbers released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 7,749 cases have been reported in the region along with 333 reported deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Convert properties at Lavasa into COVID-19 facilities: BJP MP

BJP Lok Sabha member from Pune Girish Bapat has demanded that some properties including a private hospital in Lavasa hill city here in Maharashtra be converted into COVID-19 facilities for patients from nearby areas. The demand, however, ha...

Mohammad Amir joins Pak squad in Derbyshire, Haris Rauf tests negative for Covid-19

Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Thursday confirmed that Mohammad Amir has joined the mens squad in Derbyshire after clearing both his Covid-19 tests. Amir had left for England from Lahore on 24 July and, as per the UK governments guidelines, ...

EIB and Endesa joining forces to promote electric mobility in Spain

The European Investment Bank EIB and Endesa are joining forces to promote electric mobility in Spain. To this end, the EU bank will provide the Spanish company with 35 million in financing for the installation of electric charging stations ...

Facebook ad boycott organizers ask European firms to join campaign

Organizers of a Facebook Inc advertising boycott said on Thursday the campaign would not go away until their concerns were addressed and they would ask advertisers in Europe to join their cause.The campaign, set up in June by U.S. civil rig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020