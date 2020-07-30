3 Assam Rifles personnel killed, 6 others injured in attack by suspected militants in Manipur
Three Assam Rifles personnel have been killed and six others injured in an attack by suspected militants in Manipur's Chandel district, Army sources said. The injured have been shifted to a military hospital in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, the sources said. No outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack.PTI | Imphal | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 15:12 IST
Three Assam Rifles personnel have been killed and six others injured in an attack by suspected militants in Manipur's Chandel district, Army sources said. The miscreants carried out an IED explosion and opened fire at the Assam Rifles personnel, when they were patrolling the Khongtal area in Chandel, near the India-Myanmar border, around 6.30 pm on Wednesday, official sources said.
The bodies of three deceased jawans have been sent to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) Hospital, Imphal, for post mortem. The injured have been shifted to a military hospital in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, the sources said.
No outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack. Security forces, however, suspect the involvement of banned outfit People's Liberation Army in the attack.
