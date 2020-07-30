Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: Two minor sisters gangraped in Balodabazar; 11 held

On Wednesday, one of the victims informed the women's helpline about the rape and said they were being blackmailed by a man, who threatened to circulate a video of the sexual assault on social media, he said. The police have nabbed 11 persons in connection with the case, including the man who blackmailed the victims and the two male friends of the girls, the official said.

PTI | Balodabazar | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 15:22 IST
C'garh: Two minor sisters gangraped in Balodabazar; 11 held

At least 11 persons, including two minor boys, have been apprehended in connection with the alleged rape and blackmail of two minor sisters in Balodabazar district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday. The incident, which had taken place on May 31 in Palari police station area, came to light on Wednesday when one of the victims contacted the women's helpline to complain about the offence, the official said.

The victims, aged 14 and 16, had stepped out for an outing with two male friends, when eight accused intercepted them on the outskirts of a village, Balodabazar superintendent of police Indira Kalyan Elesela said. The accused grabbed the girls and thrashed their two friends, who fled the scene, the official said.

The accused then took turns to rape the girls and filmed the act on their cellphones, he said, adding that the victims were threatened of dire consequences if they complained about the assault. On Wednesday, one of the victims informed the women's helpline about the rape and said they were being blackmailed by a man, who threatened to circulate a video of the sexual assault on social media, he said.

The police have nabbed 11 persons in connection with the case, including the man who blackmailed the victims and the two male friends of the girls, the official said. While one of the accused is the victims' cousin, two minors involved in the crime have been detained, he said, adding that a case has been registered and probe is underway.

PTI COR TKP ARU ARU.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Anti-Amazon campaigners in France team up to say “non” to firm’s expansion

At his veterinary practice near the French city of Lyon one morning in June, Gilles Renevier prepared to perform a castration on a poodle. When not attending to animals, he turns to his other role attempting to neuter the expansion ambition...

In Mecca, a fortunate few pray for a pandemic-free world

In years before the coronavirus, some 3 million white-clad pilgrims from across the world flocked to Islams holiest sites to attend haj under Saudi Arabias blistering sun.With the pandemic making large gatherings impossible, only a few thou...

China says UK has poisoned relations, some want new Cold War

China blamed the United Kingdom on Thursday for deteriorating ties after Prime Minister Boris Johnson slapped a 5G ban on Huawei, accusing London of poisoning the relationship by meddling in Hong Kongs affairs.These actions have seriously p...

INSIGHT-Local U.S. election officials try to ward off "virus" of disinformation in November

As the clock ticks toward the U.S. presidential election in November, state election officials are devoting more time - and money - to educating voters about the dangers of disinformation while reassuring them that the system is fundamental...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020