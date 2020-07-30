Wall collapses during heavy rains in Karnal, girl killed

A six-year-old girl was killed, while three of her family members were injured when the walls of their house collapsed in Karnal district's Keharwali village during heavy rains, a police official said. The girl was sleeping with her parents and some other family members when the incident occurred early Thursday.

“The girl died in the incident,” said Inspector Tarsem Chand of Madhuban police station in Karnal. He said other family members including the girl's parents received minor injuries in the incident.