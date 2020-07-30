Left Menu
Sonia Gandhi discusses current political situation with Cong RS MPs

The MPs also raised concern over the current economic situation and the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the sources said. The meeting comes after Sonia Gandhi had organised a similar meet for party's Lok Sabha members some time back.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 16:02 IST
Representative image

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday held a meeting with the party's Rajya Sabha members and discussed the current political situation with them, sources said. The meeting was organized through a video conference in which its top leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, participated.

Former ministers A K Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, P Chidambaram, and Jairam Ramesh were also part of the meeting. The MPs also raised concerns over the current economic situation and the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the sources said.

The meeting comes after Sonia Gandhi had organized a similar meet for party's Lok Sabha members some time back. The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to be held next month. Efforts are on to hold the session following the physical distancing norms which are in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

