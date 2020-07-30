Moderate rains in most of UP, forecast for more tomorrow

Light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers occurred at many places in Uttar Pradesh with heavy showers at isolated places in the past 24 hours, the Meteorological department said on Thursday. Thunderstorm accompanied with lighting occurred at isolated places over the state, it said.

Sardanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri district received maximum of 11 cm rains followed by Nakur (Saharanpur) with 9 cm; Kakrahi (Siddharthnagar) and Najibabad (Bijnore) with 7 cm each; Chandredeepghat (Gorakhpur) with 6 cm; Karchana (Allahabad), Kunda (Pratapgarh), Dhampur (Bijnore) and Puranpur (Pilibhit) with 5 cm each. The department has forecast rain/thundershower to be very likely at many places over the state and warned that heavy rains are very likely at isolated places over the state on Friday.

According to the Central Water Commission, Ghaghra river was rising in Ayodhya and Elgin Bridge along with Rapti river in Balrampur and Bansi. A report from Gonda district said the Ghaghra river was flowing above the danger mark at Elgin Bridge after water was released from Girja and Sharda barrages.

The district administration has taken note of the situation and is in the process of making necessary preparations to deal with any eventuality of a flood-like situation in the near future, officials in Gonda district said. Additional District Magistrate Rakesh Singh said water was released on Thursday in Ghaghra river. He said 23 flood outposts in Karnalganj and Tarabganj townships have been put on alert and the situation was under control as of now with no village facing any problem.