MLA tests positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra
PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 30-07-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 16:13 IST
An MLA from Maharashtra's Nanded district tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, a government official said. The legislator had developed COVID-19 symptoms two days back and his swab sample had been collected, said the district official.
He was shifted to Mumbai for further treatment. State Public Works Department minister Ashok Chavan who hails from Nanded district had contracted the virus earlier. He recovered from the infection.
