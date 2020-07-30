Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 18:16 IST
Punjab to take call on opening of gyms, other relaxations after getting feedback from DCs
Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he will take a final decision on the opening of gyms and other relaxations in the third phase of 'unlock' after receiving inputs from deputy commissioners. He asked the deputy commissioner (DCs) to submit their views to Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, according to a government statement.

The chief minister in a meeting with state officials said youngsters have been demanding to open gyms and coaching centres, but modalities would have to be thought through before any decision is taken. K K Talwar, the advisor to the health and family welfare department, pointed out that scientific data shows wearing a mask is as effective as a lockdown because it not only prevents the spread of COVID-19 but also lowers mortality.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta informed the meeting that from March 23 to July 29, 14,384 FIRs have been registered and 19,850 people arrested for various violations. As many as 5,50,150 people have been fined for violation of the COVID guidelines. The chief minister expressed concern over the rising death toll due to the disease and called for concerted efforts to bring down the fatality rate.

Twenty-five people have died since Wednesday night, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 361, he said. "Given the spiralling cases, all DCs should work closely with the health department as well as the police to secure the willing cooperation and support of the people, especially religious and community leaders," he said.

The DCs of some of the worst affected districts, including Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Mohali, briefed the meeting on the situation in their respective regions and the measures being taken to monitor, track, test and treat COVID-19 patients. The state currently has 64 micro-containment zones, of which 16 are in Jalandhar..

