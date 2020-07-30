Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spurt in COVID-19 cases due to ramped up testing:AP govt

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas has said the prime reason for the severe spurt in number of cases was the "extensive" COVID-19 tests. According to government data as of yesterday, AP has conducted 18,20,009 tests at the rate of 34,083 per million population, stated to be the highest among states.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:22 IST
Spurt in COVID-19 cases due to ramped up testing:AP govt

The Andhra Pradesh government has attributed the spike in the COVID-19 positive cases over the past few days to ramped up testing besides movement of people from other states with easing of lockdown restrictions. Coronavirus cases surged to 1,20,390 in Andhra Pradesh yesterday as it reported a new single day high of 10,093 infections.

Authorities said a record number of 70,584 tests were done during the last 24 hours ending at 9 AM on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas has said the prime reason for the severe spurt in number of cases was the "extensive" COVID-19 tests.

According to government data as of yesterday, AP has conducted 18,20,009 tests at the rate of 34,083 per million population, stated to be the highest among states. Tamil Nadu is next with 32,154 tests per million. In just the last two days, the number of Covid-19 cases increased by 20,260 from 1,40,652 sample tests as the overall infection positivity rate climbed to 6.91 per cent.

"In fact, like no other state, Andhra Pradesh is spending Rs 5 crore per day only for the tests. As the number of tests is increasing every day, the number of positive cases is also high. The government has been spending Rs 350 crore per month on COVID care despite the severe financial crunch," Srinivas claimed.

Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy said all efforts were being made to bring down the number of positive cases to five per cent and in any case ensure they did not exceed 10 per cent. He said they were also trying to bring the mortality rate to less than one per cent.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney attributed the spike to "movement of people from neighbouring states after the Unlock (phase)" and hoped the numbers would fall in the coming days. As per government statistics, 2,461 persons who came to AP from various other states of the country after Unlock 1.0 tested positive for the virus while another 434 who came from abroad were also infected.

From just 3,674 total cases on June 1, the state now has 1,30,557, with 69,252 of them being active. "In view of increased testing and rapid antigen kits usage, every day we are getting high positives.We have issues with hospital management, as everyone wants hospital admission.

We are, however, handling with Covid Care Centres," a report sent to the Government of India noted. The government, however, exuded confidence that it could handle up to one lakh active cases in a given situation.

Jawahar Reddy said the state government has put in place the process of "testing, tracing, tracking, isolating and treating" on a large-scale to keep a tab on the infection rate as well as reduce mortality. Talking about the Covid-19 management strategy, a top official in the Chief Ministers Office observed that things worked out well in the first 3-4 months.

"Whatever was done in February, March, April was fairly well implemented. But then things, or the strategists rather, changed and it has since been a mess all the way," he lamented.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

HRD minister briefs vice prez on New Education Policy

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank briefed Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on the New Education Policy on Thursday. The NEP 2020 was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.The minister also handed over a copy of the policy and a...

Chirag Paswan fires fresh salvo at Nitish Kumar

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Thursday fired a fresh salvo at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, blaming the outbursts of a councilor against himself and father Ram Vilas Paswan on the state governments alleged failure to e...

Florida reports record increase in COVID-19 deaths for third day in a row

Florida reported a record increase in new COVID-19 deaths for a third day in a row on Thursday, with 252 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.Florida also reported 9,956 new cases, bringing its total inf...

Civil rights icon John Lewis to be eulogized by Obama at funeral

The life and legacy of longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis will be honored by three former presidents at his funeral on Thursday in Atlanta, capping a week of services and tributes to the civil rights pioneer. Former President Barack Ob...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020