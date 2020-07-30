Left Menu
New Education Policy for holistic development of students: Jharkhand BJP

The Jharkhand unit of the BJP on Thursday said the new National Education Policy (NEP) unveiled by the Centre will enable holistic development of students. The BJP's state unit president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash said, the policy will link skill development, technical knowledge with understanding of the country's history and culture. "One can say it will lead to 'sarvangin vikash' (holistic development).

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:32 IST
The Jharkhand unit of the BJP on Thursday said the new National Education Policy (NEP) unveiled by the Centre will enable holistic development of students. The BJP's state unit president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash said, the policy will link skill development, technical knowledge with understanding of the country's history and culture.

"One can say it will lead to 'sarvangin vikash' (holistic development). The BJP's Jharkhand unit welcomes the NEP, which is favourable for students. It is a historic decision," he said. The NEP was approved by the Union Cabinet at a meeting presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

It replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower..

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

