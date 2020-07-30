Left Menu
'NEP 2020 is highly regulated and poorly funded', says Sisodia

Calling it a "highly regulated and poorly funded" education model, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday welcomed the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on Thursday with a mixed response.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 20:01 IST
'NEP 2020 is highly regulated and poorly funded', says Sisodia
Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Calling it a "highly regulated and poorly funded" education model, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday welcomed the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on Thursday with a mixed response. "Nation was waiting for new Education Policy for 34 years. It is here now. It is a forward-looking document that accepts the flaws of today's education system. But, it has two issues with it - it is unable to break free of pressures of education's old traditions," said Sisodia during a press conference here.

"Secondly, the policy does not say how the reforms, it speaks of, will be achieved. The policy is either silent or confused about those issues," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister added. He said that the government should be "so good" that no one has to go to a private school. However, the NEP 2020, as per Sisodia, is "running away" from the responsibility of reforming government schools and instead promotes private schools.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia interacted with teachers and parents at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV), Shankar Nagar listening to their experiences in detail, as per the Delhi govt's press release. The major reforms in school education brought by NEP 2020 include universalisation of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), national mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy, no rigid separation between arts and sciences streams and removal of separation between vocational and academic and curricular and extra-curricular. (ANI)

