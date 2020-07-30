Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 Assam Rifles personnel killed, 6 injured in insurgent ambush

Three Assam Rifles personnel were killed and and six others injured in an ambush by suspected insurgents of the banned People's Liberation Army in Manipur's Chandel district, Indian Army sources said on Thursday. The injured have been shifted to a military hospital in Manipur's Kangpokpi district. Condemning the attack, Chief Minister N Biren Singh called it "an act of cowardice".

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 30-07-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 20:02 IST
3 Assam Rifles personnel killed, 6 injured in insurgent ambush
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@defencenewsclu1)

Three Assam Rifles personnel were killed and six others injured in an ambush by suspected insurgents of the banned People's Liberation Army in Manipur's Chandel district, Indian Army sources said on Thursday. Suspected militants waited behind rocks and trees before triggering a blast that startled an Assam Rifles patrol in Khongtal near the India-Myanmar border around 6.30 pm on Wednesday.

Even before the personnel could gather their wits following the explosion, possibly triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED), they came under a fusillade of gunfire from automatic weapons. Army sources said the personnel retaliated, forcing the attackers to flee.

The deceased have been identified as Pranay Kalita, Ratan Salam and Methna Konyak, all from the fourth battalion of the country's oldest paramilitary force. Their bodies have been sent to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) Hospital, Imphal, for post mortem. The injured have been shifted to a military hospital in Manipur's Kangpokpi district.

Condemning the attack, Chief Minister N Biren Singh called it "an act of cowardice". "I strongly condemn the cowardice attack on 4 Assam Rifles in Chandel district. My tributes to the security personnel martyred in the attack.

"It is an act of cowardice and brutality. My heart goes out to the martyred and their families," he wrote on Facebook. No underground insurgent outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack but security forces suspect it is the handiwork of the proscribed People's Liberation Army.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

WB: Despite 'Unlock', Toribari continues to be under strict lockdown and is COVID-free

A village in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal with a population of 300 has set an example by following strict lockdown norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Toribari, a village around 25 km from Siliguri, is continuing the lockdown even a...

Physician practices with more female doctors have smallest gender pay gap

In medicine, men generally earn more than women for similar work, but a new study finds that the income gap between genders shrinks substantially in practices with more equal gender distributions of staff physicians. The study was published...

Roller-coaster start for Shubhankar at Hero Open

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma began with a flourish, but two slightly wayward tee shots cost him heavily as he ended the first day with a roller-coaster one-over 73 in the Hero Open on Thursday. The 24-year-old Indian, who has two wins on...

Sameer, Varun Grover, more lyricists appeal for proper credits on music platforms

In a fitting, self-written song released on Thursday, fifteen lyric writers from the Hindi film industry, including Varun Grover, Kausar Munir, Sameer Anjaan, Swanand Kirkire, Amitabh Bhattacharya, demanded that they be credited properly fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020