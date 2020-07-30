Left Menu
38 new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh; tally crosses 1K mark

Four members of a family in Sector 40, three persons in Sector 46, a one-year-old boy and a two-and-a-half-year-old girl were among the fresh cases, it said. New cases also surfaced in several parts of the city, including Sector 11, Dhanas, Mauli Jagran, Kishangarh, Sector 38, Manimajra and Sector 52, according to the bulletin. There have been 14 deaths so far in the city due to the virus, according to the bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-07-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 20:13 IST
Chandigarh, Jul 30 (PTI) As many as 38 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Thursday, pushing the infection tally in the union territory to 1,016, according to a medical bulletin. As of now, there are 355 active cases in the city, the bulletin said. Four members of a family in Sector 40, three persons in Sector 46, a one-year-old boy and a two-and-a-half-year-old girl were among the fresh cases, it said.

New cases also surfaced in several parts of the city, including Sector 11, Dhanas, Mauli Jagran, Kishangarh, Sector 38, Manimajra and Sector 52, according to the bulletin. Thirty-six COVID-19 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection and the number of recoveries now stands at 647, it said.

A total of 13,683 samples have been taken for testing so far and of these, 12,601 tested negative, while reports in 63 cases are awaited. There have been 14 deaths so far in the city due to the virus, according to the bulletin.

