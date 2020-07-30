WB: Despite 'Unlock', Toribari continues to be under strict lockdown and is COVID-free

A village in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal with a population of 300 has set an example by following strict lockdown norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Toribari, a village around 25 km from Siliguri, is continuing the lockdown even after the unlock phases were introduced by the government. The village is under lockdown since March 22. Their struggle has paid off well as it is COVID-19 free.

Speaking to ANI, Uden Lepcha, a resident of Toribari village said, " Initially, it was difficult as people were resisting the lockdown but we explained the complexity of the situation and they agreed to it." "Our village is a picnic spot and has good restaurants. People keep visiting the place but now we have restricted the entry in the view of COVID-19," Lepcha said.

Adding to it, Lal Bahadur Biswakarma, a villager who was posted at the entry point of the village said, "We do not allow any outsider to enter the village. In fact, we do not even allow the villagers to go out unless it is an emergency." Biswakarma further said, "The villagers undergo thermal screening after returning to the village and they also sanitise their hands."

After the recent spike in the coronavirus cases in Siliguri, the villagers are following the strict lockdown norms and are planning to continue until the situation gets better. Amid the lockdown, villagers are dependent on the government schemes and local agricultural produce.

Sudip Pradhan, another villager said, "People lost their jobs as most of them worked in Siliguri. Now, we are surviving on the ration which is provided by the government or on the farm produce." The villagers have not decided on the relaxation of lockdown yet. Pradhan added, "We are facing problems amid lockdown but it's not bigger than the impact of the coronavirus." (ANI)